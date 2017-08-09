Could this idea have worked?

Game Of Thrones could have featured an unlikely-sounding love triangle between Arya Stark, Jon Snow and Tyrion Lannister.

The idea is floated in George R.R. Martin’s original pitch for the Song Of Fire And Ice book series, which has been uncovered by Vanity Fair and confirmed as genuine by publishers Harper Collins.

The pitch proposes: “Arya will be more forgiving… until she realises, with terror, that she has fallen in love with Jon, who is not only her half-brother but a man of the Night’s Watch, sworn to celibacy. Their passion will continue to torment Jon and Arya throughout the trilogy, until the secret of Jon’s true parentage is revealed in the last book.”

Meanwhile, the first trailer has been released for the next episode of Game of Thrones and it looks set to ramp up the drama of the last episode even further. Watch the trailer here.

This week’s episode saw an emotional reunion between Sansa and Arya Stark for the first time in five seasons, while the fate of Jaime Lannister was left hanging in the balance after he attempted to battle one of Daenerys’ dragons.

Now, the latest trailer for episode five has been released – and it looks like things are set to get even more serious.

“I am not here to murder. Bend the knee and join me, or refuse and die”, Daenerys gravely remarks at the beginning of the clip.