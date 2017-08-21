‘Game of Thrones’ fans are freaking out about Daenerys’ new outfit

The Mother of Dragons turns into the Ice Queen

Game of Thrones‘ fans have responded to Daenerys outfit change from last night’s episode ‘Death is the Enemy’.

Throughout Season Seven, Daenerys (played by Emilia Clarke) has been sporting dark colours but last night (August 20) saw her change into a white, fur coat.

Fans quickly reacted to the change, calling her the new ‘Ice Queen’, with another joking, “Listen closely- that’s the sound of every cosplayer in the world starting to make Dany’s outfit from last night.” You can see some of the reactions below.

Last week it was revealed that costume designers on the show used rugs from IKEA to construct capes used on the show.

Costume designer Michele Clapton revealed that the costumes for the Night’s Watch were actually made from Ikea rugs due to budget constraints.

“These capes are actually IKEA rugs,” she said, revealing that her costume team had cut, shaved and dyed the rugs before utilising them for the final pieces. “The budget is the same every year regardless of what we’re filming—it’s okay, but it’s never enough.”

Meanwhile, the hackers behind the recent HBO leaks have threatened to release the final episode of the current season of Game Of Thrones.

Season seven of the hit HBO show has been repeatedly targeted by hackers in the past few weeks after the studio admitted it had been hit by a major “cyber-incident”, which resulted in up to 1.5 terabytes of data being stolen from the company’s servers. The show’s stars later had their personal details shared online, while HBO itself accidentally leaked last week’s episode itself.

Now the hackers – who call themselves the ‘Mr Smith group’ – have told Mashable that HBO should be “ready” for the imminent leak of episode six (which aired on Sunday) and episode seven, the season’s finale.

So far, HBO have refused to pay the hackers a ransom in order to prevent the leaks.