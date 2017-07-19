‘Game Of Thrones’ director defends Ed Sheeran’s unpopular cameo

"If people didn’t know who Ed was, they wouldn't have thought about it twice."

The director of Ed Sheeran‘s Game Of Thrones episode has defended the singer’s unpopular cameo in the show.

Sheeran deleted his Twitter account only hours after he was criticised for his cameo performance in the show’s 7 premiere, which saw him serenade Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) with a ballad.

One unhappy Game Of Thrones fan wrote: “That Ed Sheeran cameo on # GameOfThrones was remarkably awful. Could he have been roasted by a dragon at least?”

Another said: “Oh FUCK OFF why is Ed Sheeran in Game of Thrones? This shit is meant to be a fantasy world and they’ve turned it into one of his music vids.”

However, the episode’s director Jeremy Podeswa has maintained that the ‘Shape Of You’ star was “appropriate” for the role.

“I think Ed did a lovely job – he’s a lovely actor and a lovely person,” Podeswa told Newsweek. “He was appropriate for the part because he needed to sing. If people didn’t know who Ed was, they wouldn’t have thought about it twice. The hoo-ha seems to be from things that are outside of the world of the show. In the world of the show he did a lovely job, and he looks like he belongs in that world.”

Continuing, the director argued that people “interrogated” Sheeran’s casting too much, insisting: “As everybody knows, the show really eschews stunt casting—it’s never, ever done that.

“I was quite surprised about the reaction actually because I know he’s very well known and a successful singer but you’re in the bubble of the show, Podeswa added. “The cast are well known too, everybody is really well known… none of them can walk down the street without being followed. You don’t think about that very much in this context.”

Sheeran is also set to make another guest appearance in a hugely popular TV series – playing Lisa’s love interest in an upcoming episode of The Simpsons.