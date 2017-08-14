'Death is the Enemy' will air at the end of the week

A first look at the next Game of Thrones episode has been released by HBO in the form of a new teaser trailer – check out the new clip for the sixth episode of season seven below.

Spoilers for Game of Thrones season 7 may be posted below.

The fifth episode of the current season – ‘Eastwatch’ – will air in the UK tonight (August 14) after it was broadcast in the US last night. ‘Death is the Enemy’ will be the next installment of Game of Thrones, and will air in the US this coming Sunday (August 20). Ahead of the broadcast, HBO have released a short teaser trailer for the episode that promises more drama in Westeros.

Beric Dondarrion’s voice can be heard at the start of the teaser, telling Jon Snow, “death is the enemy – the first enemy and the last. The enemy always wins and we still need to fight him,” before they’re seen fighting – what looks to be – the army of the dead.

Along with Jon Snow and Beric Dondarrion, The Hound, Gendry, Tormund Giantsbane and Jorah Mormont are also seen in combat.

Meanwhile, Daenerys Targaryen is also seen looking out over Dragonstone alongside Tyrion Lannister while Arya is heard saying “you’re scared aren’t you?” as Sansa closes a door.

The teaser finishes with Jon Snow and Tormund Giantsbane running away from The Night King. Watch the breath-taking footage below.

Meanwhile, after a four-year break, Joe Dempsie spoke to NME about his return as Gendry in Game of Thrones.

King Robert Baratheon’s bastard son Gendry has been missing from Game of Thrones viewers’ screens since 2013, when we saw Davos helping him escape the late Stannis Baratheon’s then-stronghold of Dragonstone, in a rowing boat. NME caught up with actor Joe Dempsie to discuss what Gendry’s been up to, what it’s like wielding his new warhammer, and what we can expect from the rest of season 7.