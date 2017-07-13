‘Game Of Thrones’ fans can now learn High Valyrian online for free

The scholarly language spoken by Daenerys is now on Duolingo.

Language-learning app and website Duolingo is now offering a course in High Valyrian, the dialect spoken by Daenerys in Game Of Thrones.

Fans can learn High Valyrian for free with a time commitment of just five minutes a day, Duolingo says on its website.

In the novels by George R.R. Martin and the hit HBO show, High Valyrian is an historic language which occupies a similar status to Latin. It’s rarely spoken, but the nobility of Essos and Westeros learn it as part of their education. Many songs and examples of literature are written in High Valyrian, too.

Meanwhile, photos from the first episode of Game Of Thrones season seven have been shared online ahead of its return at the weekend.

The penultimate series of the HBO show will be simulcast in the US and UK, with the British air date being early in the morning of July 17 on Sky Atlantic.

Jon Snow actor Kit Harington has criticised “assholes” who leak potential plot spoilers ahead of the show’s return.

Some fans are clamouring for information about the new series’ storylines. It is believed that HBO’s episode titles for the new season could reveal possible plot developments.

Asked about keeping the show’s secrets safe, the Jon Snow actor told Entertainment Tonight: “I think we did everything we could. There’s only so much you can do when you’re filming in these beautiful locations and you can’t shut places off. You just have to deal with these, frankly, assholes who wanna spoil it for people.”

He added: “I know there’s money involved, but I just got so… I’m so protective over this show now. I’m so fond of it and as it gets towards the end, and all these exciting things happen, which I want to be shocks for people, it really infuriates me when I see someone ruining that [for] people.