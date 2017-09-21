Fifth ‘Game Of Thrones’ prequel confirmed to be in the works

HBO is also considering four other ideas

A fifth Game of Thrones prequel has been confirmed to be in the works.

It had already been announced that four ideas for a successor show to the hit HBO series were in development, with another now added to the drawing board.

GoT writer and producer Bryan Cogman will helm this latest project, with Entertainment Weekly reporting that Cogman will work closely with Thrones author George RR Martin on the concept.

Martin previously hinted at Cogman’s prequel in a blog post in May, writing at the time: “We had four scripts in development when I arrived in L.A. last week, but by the time I left we had five.”

Martin himself is involved with two of the other projects, working alongside Brian Helgeland (A Knight’s Tale, L.A. Confidential) on one and Carly Wray (Mad Men) on another. The two other ideas are being ideas developed by Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island) and Jane Goldman (Kingsman: The Secret Service, X-Men: First Class).

In June, HBO president of programming Casey Bloys said that the network would consider all the ideas but none are guaranteed to come to fruition.

A Game Of Thrones prequel would air in 2019 at the earliest, with the original show itself coming to an end in 2018, and Martin has ruled out that any of the storylines would include Robert’s Rebellion or the Dunk & Egg tales.

Meanwhile, Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke have ruled themselves out of appearing in any of the five prequels, while Gwendoline Christie has said she would consider appearing in a Game Of Thrones spin-off.

Christie, who plays Brienne of Tarth, has said she sees potential for “so many storylines” showing more sides to her character than fans get to see in the original HBO series. “I’d always consider [returning] for that particular character,” she told Newsweek. “Because that character is very dear to me.”