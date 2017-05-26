Length of final ‘Game of Thrones’ season reportedly confirmed

The eighth and last season of the long-running HBO fantasy show is set to air next year

The length of the final season of Game of Thrones has reportedly been agreed upon, with reports suggesting that the show’s producers have decided to make it the shortest season yet.

The long-running HBO show’s forthcoming seventh season – which will be the penultimate installment of the show before it concludes next year – will premiere on July 16, with the first full trailer having been released earlier this week.

While the forthcoming new season will consist of seven episodes, new reports have suggested that the eighth and final season will only comprise of six episodes. According to Entertainment Weekly, sources indicate that showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will make the final season of Game of Thrones the shortest ever when it airs in 2018.

Prior to season seven, all six seasons of Game of Thrones had comprised of ten episodes each.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Earlier this week, Weiss hinted at a change of pace in terms of the narrative of the upcoming seventh season of Game of Thrones.

“Things are moving faster because in the world of these characters the war that they’ve been waiting for is upon them,” Weiss told Entertainment Weekly. “The conflicts that have been building the past six years are upon them and those facts give them a sense of urgency that makes [the characters] move faster.”