‘Game Of Thrones’ final season filming date revealed

Start date for production of season eight confirmed

Game Of Thrones star Liam Cunningham has revealed when the final season of the show will start shooting.

The HBO fantasy drama will return to screens this summer for its seventh season, with its finale outing- season eight – following the year after.

Speaking to Dubai One recently, Cunningham – who plays Davos Seaworth in the show – said: “I think [the next season’s] going to be extraordinary. We’re still filming – we don’t finish until the end of next month.”

“That’s seven episodes and then we start [filming] again in September and there’s a final six,” he added.

The news follows speculation that Game Of Thrones season seven could feature extra-long episodes.

As fan site Winter is Coming points out, actress Maisie Williams (who plays Arya Stark) may have suggested that these episodes will be lengthier than the standard 50-60 minute GoT running time.

“We only have seven episodes this time,” she said in a recent Facebook Live interview. “But we’re shooting for just as long, so there’s just as much content. And you guys will not be disappointed.”

Williams’ “just as much content” comment could be construed as meaning the episodes are longer than in the past, or simply that they pack the same amount of action into the usual 50-60 minute running time.

Actor Iain Glen (who plays Joran Mormont) may also have let slip that the episodes will be longer, suggesting in a Radio Times interview that Game Of Thrones has 13 episodes remaining but “15 hours” of content – which equates to around 69 minutes per episode.

The show’s producers have yet to say anything official about the length of episodes in season seven.

Meanwhile, Alfie Allen recently told fans season seven is set to get a lot ‘darker’. “[There will be] more of the same but better,” he promised, adding: “There will be more dragons… lot’s more torture!”