‘Game Of Thrones’ used IKEA rugs as Night’s Watch capes

Costume designer reveals how budget restraints meant the show had to be thrifty

A former costume designer for Game Of Thrones has revealed that they used IKEA rugs as capes in the show.

The HBO hit show is currently in its seventh season. This week’s episode featured an emotional reunion for two key characters.

Michele Clapton, who served as a costume designer during the first five seasons of the show, gave a talk at UCLA last year and, as Quartz recently reported, revealed that the costumes for the Night’s Watch were actually made from IKEA rugs.

“These capes are actually IKEA rugs,” she said, revealing that her costume team had cut, shaved and dyed the rugs before utilising them for the final pieces.

“The budget is the same every year regardless of what we’re filming—it’s okay, but it’s never enough,” Clapton added. “Sometimes if you’re restricted it makes you more clever about what you’re doing. You can look at things, you can reuse things.”

She went on to say: “I want the audience to almost smell the costumes. Here they were waxed and frosted so they belonged to the landscape”.

Watch Clapton’s full talk below. The IKEA comments come at the 27:35 mark.

The show’s latest episode, the fourth of Season 7, was leaked days before it was due to air.

Responding to the leak in statement, HBO said: “HBO recently experienced a cyber-incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information,” a statement from the company reads. “We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold.” HBO chairman Richard Piepler also declared the attack “disruptive, unsettling, and disturbing”.