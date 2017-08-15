Game of Thrones’ Joe Dempsie says there could be romance between Gendry and Arya

The actor returned to the show last night after four years away

Game of Thrones actor Joe Dempsie has hinted that there could be romance between his character Gendry and Arya, played by Maisie Williams.

Dempsie returned to the show this week during episode five after a four-year hiatus. He first appeared as Gendry in the first season as the lowborn bastard son of former King Robert Baratheon. Having to flee King’s Landing after King Robert Baratheon’s death, Gendry set his sights on joining the Night’s Watch.

And that’s where he met Arya – who was pretending to be a boy at the time. However, Gendry clocked it was Arya immediately, prompting her to trust him with her secret identity. They were later captured by the Lannistar army but the pair – along with Hotpie who also returned this season – escaped.

Gendry and Arya remained together until we saw Davos helping him escape the late Stannis Baratheon’s then-stronghold of Dragonstone, in a rowing boat back in 2013.

And now it seems as though Dempsie would like to see more between the two characters. “[Gendry] would love to see Arya again,” Dempsie told Making Game of Thrones. “He senses she’s a good soul.

“I wouldn’t say he’s pining, because you have to toughen up and accept there are people who are going to drift in and out of your life. I’m sure he thinks of her every now and again and wonders how she’s getting on, and whether she’s crossed more names off that list.”

“As a result of the difference in age, I think one of the roles Gendry played in Arya’s story was as him being an older guy who sort of awakens certain feelings in Arya for the first time as she’s becoming a young woman,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Whether that means Gendry has a place in Arya’s heart or vice versa, I have no idea. I think there’s almost a sibling element, too. At that point in the story, Gendry really reminded her of her brothers and of home. That was the comfort with him.

“But it could go a number of ways. It would just be nice if they met again, wouldn’t it? It’s a pairing you wouldn’t want to mess with.”

And it seems Dempsie isn’t the only one hoping for a romance between the two. In a 2013 interview with Rolling Stone, Maisie Williams said there was more to her goodbye to Gendry – “I can be your family” – when he left for Dragonstone.

“At first I read it as “You can come to Winterfell, I’ll show you how everything goes, and you can come and sit at the table with us.” I thought it would be a bit like Theon,” she said. “But when I was doing the scene, [director] Alex Graves said “When you say that last line, ‘I can be your family,’ say it like ‘I love you.'” And that’s the take that they used.”