Game Of Thrones’ Kit Harington responds to Jon Snow being ‘The Prince That Was Promised’

Many fans believe this is Jon Snow's destiny.

Kit Harington has shared his thoughts on a popular Game Of Thrones fan theory.

Many fans believe that Harington’s character Jon Snow is actually ‘The Prince That Was Promised’, a significant title in Game Of Thrones lore.

Asked about the theory by The Huffington Post, Harington replied: “I think you have to wait and see what happens this year, and if we find out anything more about Jon.”

Browse our Game of Thrones collection in the NME Merch Store.

He continued: “I think Jon would hate the term ‘The Prince That Was Promised.’ If someone turned to him and said, ‘You’re The Prince That Was Promised,’ he just wouldn’t pay much attention. That’s what I love about him, so I don’t really care about it either. You know, I think that’s what’s great about him. He’s got very little ego on him.”

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran has teased his upcoming Game Of Thrones cameo, revealing that his character doesn’t die in the show.

Game Of Thrones will return for season 7 on July 16 in the US on HBO. Sky Atlantic and Now TV will premiere the episode in the UK at 2am on July 17, with a repeat scheduled for 9pm on the same day. Watch its latest trailer here.

.