Kit Harington ‘engaged’ to fellow ‘Game Of Thrones’ star Rose Leslie

Couple have been dating since 2012

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are engaged, according to reports.

The couple have been dating since 2012, having met of the set of the HBO show. Harington’s character Jon Snow shared an on-screen romance with Leslie’s character Ygritte before the latter actor left the show in 2014.

The Sun now reports that the couple are engaged, with a source telling the paper: “They’re yet to set a date, but told friends and family last week that they’ve got engaged. Kit’s known for ages he’s wanted to marry Rose but he wanted them to get a house and settle down a bit first. After moving in together in January he felt it was the right time to take the next step.”

The couple have not yet addressed the reports.

Harington, meanwhile, previously said of their relationship: “If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love.”

Game Of Thrones season 7 recently concluded. Find out everything we know about season 8 here.

It was recently reported that season 8 might air later than previously expected.

The show’s producers are reportedly considering a plan to begin filming Game Of Thrones season 8 in October 2017, with production set to carry through all the way until August 2018. This could delay the episodes’ air date until 2019.

HBO programming boss Casey Bloys said: “Our production people are trying to figure out a timeline for the shoot and how much time the special effects take. The shooting is complicated enough — on different continents, with all the technical aspects — and the special effects are a whole other production period that we’re trying to figure out. That is a big factor in all of this.”