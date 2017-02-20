Game Of Thrones’ Kit Harington to star in new BBC Gunpowder Plot drama

Peter Mullan, Liv Tyler and Mark Gatiss will co-star.

Kit Harington is to star in a new three-part BBC One drama about the Gunpowder Plot.

The Game Of Thrones actor will play Robert Catesby, the unsung hero of the infamous 1605 assassination attempt, which is often attributed to the more famous Guy Fawkes.

Harington, who plays Jon Snow in the hit HBO series, revealed last year that he is a descendant of Catesby. He had been tipped for the lead role in an upcoming BBC One drama about the Gunpowder Plot last year.

Harington’s co-stars in the drama, titled Gunpowder, will include Peter Mullan, Liv Tyler and Mark Gatiss. Ronan Bennett (Top Boy, Hidden) has written the script.

Diederick Santer of production company Kudos said: “The Gunpowder Plot is one of the best known stories in Britain and most people are aware of the basic facts. But what Ronan has achieved with his page-turning script, and what I hope Kit and Peter and the rest of the magnificent cast will do, is to take the BBC One audience behind the story, into the people, the passion and the politics.

“This will be a hugely engaging drama with a fascinating contemporary resonance, showing the consequences of what can happen when a religious minority is persecuted.”

BBC One’s Piers Wenger added: “Ronan Bennett’s powerful scripts tells the visceral and resonant story behind the Gunpowder Plot and I couldn’t be more delighted that J Blakeson is on board to direct and that Kit Harington, Peter Mullan, Mark Gatiss and Liv Tyler will star. Gunpowder will be unmissable event television.”