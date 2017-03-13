‘Game Of Thrones’ stars announce upcoming ‘Carpool Karaoke’ appearance

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams to appear in standalone Apple Music series

Game Of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are set to appear in an upcoming episode of Carpool Karaoke.

The segment popularised by James Corden on his Late Late Show US talk show recently announced a forthcoming standalone spin-off show on Apple Music. The 16-episode series will feature guest presenters. Watch a trailer here.

At the weekend, the official Carpool Karaoke Twitter account uploaded a short video of Turner and Williams at SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, announcing that they were filming a Carpool Karaoke appearance. Watch beneath.

Meanwhile, a trailer and the premiere date for Game Of Thrones season 7 has been unveiled. It has an official release date of July 16 in the US and July 17 in the UK.

The announcement came after HBO released a Facebook livestream last week that featured a block of melting ice with an object inside it. Fans were asked to comment “Fire” or “Dracarys” to reveal the season seven premiere date only for the live-stream to unexpectedly end without releasing the air date. Eventually the live-stream kicked back into action along with a minute and half teaser trailer featuring dialogue from a variety of characters both living and dead.

Actor Kit Harington has teased what to expect from season 7.

It has also been confirmed that Ed Sheeran will make a cameo in the next season of Game Of Thrones.