‘Game of Thrones’ actor Iwan Rheon cast as villain in new Marvel TV series

Game of Thrones actor Iwan Rheon has been cast as a villain in the forthcoming Marvel TV series Inhumans.

Rheon, who first rose to prominence in the UK with his role in Misfits, will join the Marvel cinematic universe with the new series, which will air on ABC in the US. The Carmarthen-born actor exited Game of Thrones last year after playing Ramsay Bolton from season two to season six.

Rheon’s next role will see him take on the character of Maximus – who Marvel have described as a “clever and charming Inhuman that is fiercely devoted to the people of Attilan, especially his brother, the King.”

Speaking about the casting decision, Marvel boss Jeph Loeb praised Rheon’s ability to play the villain after his stand-out stint on Game of Thrones.

“Iwan’s ability to be charming, roguish, and still completely unexpectedly dangerous were all the different sides we needed to bring the character to life,” Loeb remarked. “We’re thrilled to have him on board.”

The first two episode of Inhumans will launch as a mini-movie at US IMAX cinemas on September 1, before making its ABC debut on September 26. A UK air date has yet to be confirmed.

