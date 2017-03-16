Game Of Thrones’ most expensive death scene has been revealed

It's probably not the one you think it is.

The executive producers of Game Of Thrones have revealed the show’s most expensive ever death scene.

Perhaps surprisingly, the scene in question is Arya Stark’s brutal but relatively straightforward murder of Meryn Trant (played by Ian Beattie). In the gory scene from season five, Maisie Williams’ character slits Trant’s throat and gouges out his eyes.

Asked at an SXSW panel attended by the Radio Times why this scene was so costly to shoot, showrunner David Benioff simply replied: “She couldn’t really poke out his eyes.”

Watch the classic scene below.

During the SXSW panel, the executive producers of Game Of Thrones also recalled the time actor Kit Harington played a crafty prank on them. The producers admitted that they fell for the prank, and said that HBO’s lawyers even ended up getting involved.

The producers have confirmed, too, that Ed Sheeran will make a cameo appearance in the show’s seventh season.

The long-running HBO series will return to screens in July for the next eagerly-awaited instalment. A trailer for season seven dropped last week.

Meanwhile, Kit Harrington has spoken further about what fans should expect from the seventh season.