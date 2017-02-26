‘Game Of Thrones’ actor Neil Fingleton dies aged 36

Fingleton also appeared in 'Doctor Who' and 'X-Men: First Class'

Game Of Thrones actor Neil Fingleton has died at age 36.

The actor played the character of giant Mag The Mighty in the HBO series. The cause of death has been reported as heart failure, according to Chronicle Live.

The British-born Fingleton was named the tallest man in the UK in 2007 with his height being measured at seven feet and seven inches.

Speaking to a local paper to his home county of Durham in 2007, Fingleton said of his height: “I do cause a bit of a stir wherever I go, with people pulling out cameras, but it doesn’t bother me.

“I’ve never been embarrassed about my height and I actually like the size I am. It’s something unique and original. My group of friends are great and I come from a good family, so being tall hasn’t ever been an issue. I’ve not been self-conscious.”

He originally was an athlete and played basketball in the NBA developmental league, but injury forced him to retire.

As well as Game Of Thrones, Fingleton also appeared in Doctor Who, Jupiter Ascending and X-Men: First Class.

His GoT character, Mag The Mighty, appeared in one episode of the show in 2014. The series four episode was called ‘The Watchers On The Wall’ and saw a battle between the Night’s Watch and the Wildlings.