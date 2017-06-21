Watch the dramatic new trailer for ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7

The brand new clip warns that "winter is here" - the new season debuts on July 16 in the US, before premiering in the UK on July 17

The latest trailer for the forthcoming seventh season of Game of Thrones has been released – watch the new clip below.

The next installment of the acclaimed HBO adaptation of George RR Martin’s fantasy series will hit screens in the US on July 16, before premiering in the UK on July 17.

The second trailer for the seventh season has now dropped, warning that “winter is here.” The clip opens with the various people of Westeros – including Sansa Stark (played by Sophie Turner), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) and Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) – seemingly preparing for an epic battle which could determine the fate of all seven kingdoms.

Jon Snow (Kit Harington) can be heard in the trailer giving the following narration: “For centuries our families fought together against their common enemy: despite their differences, together. We’re going to need to do the same if we’re going to survive. Because the enemy is real. It’s always been real.”

Watch the latest trailer for Game of Thrones season seven below.

Speaking about the forthcoming new season, Game of Thrones actor Pilou Asbæk recently warned that his character could be even more menacing than Ramsay Bolton.

Asbæk, who made his Thrones debut in season six of the show, said that he has based his performance in the new episodes on real life “psychos.”