‘Game Of Thrones’ reveal plans to avoid season 8 ending leak

HBO boss says the show will shoot multiple endings

Game Of Thrones‘ season 8 finale will have multiple endings filmed in an attempt to prevent any unauthorised leaks, a HBO boss has said.

HBO’s President of Programming Casey Bloys was speaking to students at Moravian College in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania last week when he made the comments.

“I know in Game Of Thrones, the ending, they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that nobody really know what happens,” Bloys said, according to The Morning Call.

“You have to do that on a long show. Because when you’re shooting something, people know. So they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that there’s no real definitive answer until the end.”

HBO shows have been targeted by hackers over the past few months and the previous season of Game Of Thrones was one of those badly affected.

Bloys went on to stress how difficult it is for well-loved shows to please everyone with their final episodes.

“Finales are tough,” he added. “If you think about Six Feet Under, well that was a pretty good finale. But if you think about Seinfeld, if you think about The Sopranos, if you think about Breaking Bad. Everybody has an opinion about how a show should end.”

Game Of Thrones season 7 recently concluded. Find out everything we know about season 8 here.

It was recently reported that season 8 might air later than previously expected.

The show’s producers are reportedly considering a plan to begin filming Game Of Thrones season 8 in October 2017, with production set to carry through all the way until August 2018. This could delay the episodes’ air date until 2019.

Bloys said: “Our production people are trying to figure out a timeline for the shoot and how much time the special effects take. The shooting is complicated enough — on different continents, with all the technical aspects — and the special effects are a whole other production period that we’re trying to figure out. That is a big factor in all of this.”