‘Game Of Thrones’ prequel series more likely than spin-off show

HBO boss talks about the future of George RR Martin's fantasy world

A Game Of Thrones prequel series is more likely than a spin-off, says the head of network HBO.

Game of Thrones season 7 is expected to air this summer, with 2018’s season 8 confirmed as the show’s final outing.

Rumours have long suggested that a prequel or spin-off series could be in the works, with HBO recently confirming talks.

Now HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys has told Entertainment Weekly: “A prequel feels like it has less pressure on it [than a spin-off]. [Author George R.R. Martin’s history of Westeros] gives you areas in which to say to a writer, ‘If you were going to do this, then go flesh it out,’ and we’ll see what comes back. But I don’t feel any pressure that we have to have something.”

Bloys added: “It’s such a big property we would be foolish not to explore it, but it’s a pretty high bar. We’ll take some shots at it. I’m not going to do it just to do it. It has to feel very special. I would rather have no sequel and leave it as-is then have something we rushed out.”

Elsewhere in the interview, it was revealed that season eight could feature more episodes than previously expected.

Fans have also been speculating that season seven could feature extra-long episodes.