‘Game Of Thrones’ producers recall the time Kit Harington played a clever prank on them

Jon Snow actor managed to fool showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

The producers of Game Of Thrones have shared the time actor Kit Harington played a crafty prank on them.

Harington plays one of the show’s most popular characters, Jon Snow, who is known for his distinctive long, curly hair. Knowing this, the actor decided to wind up showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

“The actors are supposed to look the same, more or less, between seasons,” Benioff revealed at the show’s SXSW panel.

“Kit said he was getting annoyed because he wanted to cut his hair. He sent us a picture and he looked like a skinhead, and we were like, ‘Ugh, we’re going to have to get a Prince Charming wig.'”

According to Variety, the situation was so serious that HBO’s lawyers got involved and contacted Harington’s agents.

However, it turned out that Harington had pranked them all by sending a picture that was actually five years old.

Meanwhile, the producers of Game of Thrones have confirmed that Ed Sheeran will make a cameo appearance in the show’s seventh season.

The long-running HBO series will return to screens in July for the next eagerly-awaited instalment. A trailer for season seven dropped last week.

Meanwhile, Kit Harrington has spoken further about what fans should expect from the seventh season.