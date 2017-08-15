‘Game Of Thrones’ referenced a meme and the internet loved it

Fans were impressed by the meta moment

The latest episode of Game Of Thrones referenced a popular meme concerning one of the show’s returning characters.

This week, after four seasons away from the show, viewers were finally given another glimpse of Gendry. The last time he was seen in the hit programme was rowing to King’s Landing in season three.

Since then, fans had been left wandering about his fate, giving rise to a popular meme that centred around the character still rowing. Actor Joe Dempsie, who plays Gendry in the show, encouraged fans by tweeting “Still rowin’…” at the end of season four.

Now, as Shortlist reports, his on-screen return has brought with it a reference to that meme. In the episode, Ser Davos Seaworth is seen visiting Gendry in the Flea Bottom district of King’s Landing. Once reunited, Davos said to the character: “Thought you might still be rowing.”

The remark caused great mirth online, with fans reacting gleefully on Twitter. “I screamed when Davos said “I thought you might still be rowing”…the writers literally inserted a meme into the show ,” wrote one viewer.

Another added: “DAVOS JUST MADE A ROWING JOKE TO GENDRY’S FACE, IM DYING”, while another called Davos “the realest mvp of this show”.

