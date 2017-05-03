‘Game of Thrones’ actor believes his character will be safe until the end of the show

The seventh season of the acclaimed HBO fantasy-drama returns on July 16

John Bradley – who plays Samwell Tarly on Game of Thrones – has hinted in a new interview that his character will survive until the very end of the show.

Bradley has portrayed the character since the first season of the show – where he was introduced in the fourth episode, ‘Cripples, Bastards and Broken Things’ – and is set to feature in the forthcoming seventh season, which premieres on July 16.

Speaking during a recent recording of the Walking The Dog podcast, Bradley hinted that his character may continue to defy the odds and survive through to the very end of the show’s run. “The thing about Sam,” the actor said. “If he’s still around at this stage, you do suspect that there is gonna be a point to keeping him around.”

With Game of Thrones set to conclude after its eighth season, Bradley also ruminated on what life will be like for the show’s cast once it’s all done and dusted.

“It’s going to come to an end and I think that’d be easier for actors that’d had huge careers, or just done anything else of note, really, then arrived at Game of Thrones as part of their career, because there’s a before and there’s an after,” he said. “But for me there’s no before – I’ve never been a professional actor and not been in Game of Thrones.”

Elsewhere in Game of Thrones news, the nature of Ed Sheeran’s forthcoming cameo in the show has been revealed – with the singer/songwriter set to serenade Arya Stark.