Apparently even the actors haven't seen them yet!

‘Game Of Thrones’ is a show renowned for its potential to leak. However, as explained by both an HBO executive and actor Liam Cunningham, the final season 8 scripts are under constant, heavy security.

Soon after the airing of the season 7 finale, rumours appeared that the final scripts for ‘Thrones’ season 8 had been acquired by hackers and leaked. HBO boss Casey Bloys has since dismissed those leaks are false and to disregard the many character deaths and plot twists within.

As extra confirmation, Liam Cunningham, who plays Davos in the fantasy series, has revealed that HBO are taking extra precautions with next season’s script.

Speaking to IGN, he said about the final scripts: “I got them all. I can’t open them because of all the security, and I can’t walk it out.”

Being purposefully tight-lipped, when pressed on whether he’d actually seen the scripts, Cunningham said: “I can’t open them!”. Even the cast don’t know what’s going to happen next.

According to the Inquisitr, the cast members are banned from reading the scripts until they are inside the studio in Belfast today (October 9) for a read-through of the first three episodes of the final season.

Read more: Game of Thrones Season 8: Release date, casting, trailers and theories

HBO recently revealed one plan to avoid unauthorised leaks of the season 8 ending. The production company plan to film multiple endings of the hit fantasy show.