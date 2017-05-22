‘Game Of Thrones’ star says season 7 is ‘best’ yet

Iain Glen - aka Jorah Mormont - speaks about show's upcoming new episodes in interview

Game Of Thrones actor Iain Glen has described the show’s upcoming season as its “best” to date.

Glen, who plays Jorah Mormont in the HBO show, recently told Entertainment Weekly that he praised showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss for writing their best ever scripts.

“I wrote to Dan and David and I said I thought they were the best seven episodes they’ve ever written,” Glen said.

He continued: “The story is going toward a conclusion. There’s no sense of treading water. You have storylines colliding. And the evolving drama and relationships are as good as they have ever been. It definitely feels like the beginning of the end game.”

Glen added of his own character’s current situation: “My feeling is Jorah would die a happy man if he could get forgiveness from Daenerys. He’s been in that mental territory half his life. He’s always been willing to sacrifices his life for her. His loss of life is not as big for him as seeking her redemption.”

Game Of Thrones will conclude after its eighth season, expected in 2018. Creator George RR Martin recently spoke about possible spin-offs from the show.

Season seven is set to premiere on July 16.