Episode 6 of Season 7 has surfaced four days early

Next week’s episode of Game of Thrones has leaked online after it was accidentally uploaded early by HBO itself.

The latest season of the hit HBO show has been repeatedly targeted by hackers in the past few weeks after the studio admitted it had been hit by a major “cyber-incident”, which resulted in up to 1.5 terabytes of data being stolen from the company’s servers. The show’s stars later had their personal details shared online.

Now episode 6 of season 7 has leaked online four days early (it airs in the US on Sunday, August 20) after it was made available via HBO Spain’s on-demand service. The episode remained online for a whole hour before being removed, according to reports. It has since been ripped and circulated via Reddit and peer-to-peer platforms.

A teaser trailer was recently released for the sixth episode of the new season. Scroll below to watch.

‘Death is the Enemy’ will be the next installment of Game of Thrones. Ahead of the broadcast, HBO have released a short teaser trailer for the episode that promises more drama in Westeros.

Beric Dondarrion’s voice can be heard at the start of the teaser, telling Jon Snow, “death is the enemy – the first enemy and the last. The enemy always wins and we still need to fight him,” before they’re seen fighting – what looks to be – the army of the dead. Along with Jon Snow and Beric Dondarrion, The Hound, Gendry, Tormund Giantsbane and Jorah Mormont are also seen in combat.

Meanwhile, Daenerys Targaryen is also seen looking out over Dragonstone alongside Tyrion Lannister while Arya is heard saying “you’re scared aren’t you?” as Sansa closes a door. The teaser finishes with Jon Snow and Tormund Giantsbane running away from The Night King.