HBO hackers threaten to leak ‘Game Of Thrones’ season 7 final episode

'Mr Smith group' of hackers say they are 'ready' to leak next week's episode

The hackers behind the recent HBO leaks have threatened to release the final episode of the current season of Game Of Thrones.

Season seven of the hit HBO show has been repeatedly targeted by hackers in the past few weeks after the studio admitted it had been hit by a major “cyber-incident”, which resulted in up to 1.5 terabytes of data being stolen from the company’s servers. The show’s stars later had their personal details shared online, while HBO itself accidentally leaked last week’s episode itself.

Now the hackers – who call themselves the ‘Mr Smith group’ – have told Mashable that HBO should be “ready” for the imminent leak of episode six (which aired on Sunday) and episode seven, the season’s finale.

So far, HBO have refused to pay the hackers a ransom in order to prevent the leaks.

A HBO representative told Mashable: “We are not in communication with the hacker and we’re not going to comment every time a new piece of information is released. It has been widely reported that there was a cyber incident at HBO. The hacker may continue to drop bits and pieces of stolen information in an attempt to generate media attention. That’s a game we’re not going to participate in.”

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has revealed that filming will kick off on the eight and final season of the HBO fantasy show in October.

The actor, who plays Jaime Lannister, revealed the date in an interview with Collider but admitted that he had no idea what is in store.

“I knew what was going to happen for the first three seasons. After that, it’s been a season at a time,” he said. “You get the scripts a month before we start shooting, or six weeks, and then you know what’s going to happen that season.”

“But, I don’t know what’s going to happen next season. We go back in October, so maybe in the next few weeks, we’ll get the scripts and I’ll find out. I’m very curious.”