See new pictures from ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 finale

The current season will end later this week - with UK viewers getting the chance to see the closing episode on Monday (August 28)

HBO have released a new set of photographs from the forthcoming finale of seven season of Game of Thrones.

Fans of the long-running fantasy show are eagerly awaiting the final installment of its penultimate season, with the episode set to air on Sunday (August 27) in the US before it is broadcast on Monday evening (August 28) in the UK.

The first pictures from the finale – which bears the title ‘The Dragon and the Wolf’ – have now been released, giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come in what is expected to be an explosive and dramatic conclusion to the current season.

The new shots feature the likes of Queen Cersei, Jon Snow, Sansa and Bran Stark, all dropping visual clues about the events of the finale. See the pictures below.

The finale will also be the longest Game of Thrones episode in the series’ history, clocking in at 79 minutes and 43 seconds.

Meanwhile, Alan Turner – who directed the recent episode ‘Beyond The Wall’ – has hinted that the finale is set to be “violent but surprising.”