‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 finale title revealed

After a dramatic season, everything will come to a head with next's week closing episode

The title for the final episode of season seven of Game of Thrones has been revealed.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The seventh installment of the hit HBO show’s current season will bring the curtain down on the action for this year, with the finale airing in the US on Sunday (August 27) before it is broadcast in the UK on Monday (August 28).

The title of the season finale has now been revealed to be ‘The Dragon and the Wolf’. The episode will also have the longest running time in the series’ history, clocking in at 79 minutes and 43 seconds.

Fans of the show have been speculating on what the title could mean, with Reddit users in particular abuzz about this latest tidbit of information.

“Rhaegar and Lyanna flashback? 79 min episode? I’m good with that,” wrote MFBambino, while LasaCzech opined: “Well, it is obvious. Rhaegar and Lyanna, Jon and Daenerys,”

“Why not both?” Smokeahontas added. “Episode titles often apply to more than one character/storyline.”

DealWithIt90 theorised: “Dragon and Wolf. Targaryan and Stark… But which Targaryan and which Stark?!”

Meanwhile, Alan Turner – who directed the recent episode ‘Beyond The Wall’ – has hinted that the finale is set to be “violent but surprising.”