‘Game of Thrones’ director talks “violent but surprising” season 7 finale

The finale of Game of Thrones‘ seventh season is set to be “violent but surprising”, according to one of the show’s regular directors.

The last episode of the hit HBO show’s current season will air in the US on Sunday (August 27), before UK viewers have the chance to see it the following day (August 28).

Entitled ‘The Dragon and the Wolf’, the final episode will also be the show’s longest ever – clocking in at 79 minutes and 43 seconds.

Speaking ahead of the premiere of the finale, Alan Taylor – who directed last week’s ‘Beyond The Wall’ episode – hinted that the episode will see tensions coming to a head between feuding sisters Arya and Sansa.

“I love the fact that these two come back, they’re both lethal, and I just wanted to give the impression [in ‘Beyond The Wall’], as much as possible, that one of them is going to die,” Taylor told HuffPost. “But you’re not sure which one.”

Taylor later added: “Arya is certainly lethal and sort of threatening, but when Sansa sends Brienne away, who is Arya’s natural protector, something is coming very soon between them – and it will be violent but surprising.”

