‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 originally had an entirely different opening

SPOILER WARNING

Game of Thrones Season 7 began in explosive fashion on Sunday night, with Arya Stark disguising herself as the now dead Walder Frey in a sinister attempt to kill the rest of his troops by poisoning their wine.

But while it’s one of the most explosive starts to a Game of Thrones season so far, co show-runner DB Weiss has revealed that a totally different start to proceedings had originally been envisaged.

“The cold open wasn’t initially the cold open”, he revealed to IGN.

“We had organised the episode a bit differently. But when we saw David Bradley’s performance, and seeing the subtle move that he made to not quite be Walder Frey but to start as Walder Frey and end as Arya Stark, that made us realise that this was the best way to open the episode of this season.”

The huge moment, it would seem, could also shape the entire ending of Game of Thrones, if Maisie Williams has anything to do with that.

The actress, who plays Arya Stark, recently revealed that she had envisaged an ending that would see Arya taking to the Iron Throne in a brilliant plot twist.

She’s also opened up on the first episode of Season 7, describing it as “fucked up.”