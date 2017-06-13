New ‘Game Of Thrones’ season 7 photos confirm return of major character

Show will return to screens in July

Newly-released promo photos for Game Of Thrones season 7 confirm the return of one key character.

Beric Dondarrion was last seen in season 6 heading north to fight the White Walkers. New photos now show that the character (played by Richard Dormer since season 3) will return in the upcoming new episodes.

The photos show Lord Beric alongside The Hound (portrayed by Rory McCann). See below.

The first full trailer for Game Of Thrones season 7 was released last month. Scroll beneath to watch.

This new official trailer gives the first in-depth look at the upcoming season, showing Cersei and the Lannisters surrounded on all signs, Daenerys plotting an invasion and Jon Snow preparing to lead the North.

The HBO show is set to return to screens this summer for its penultimate series. Show producers have already confirmed 2018’s season 8 will be its last.

The show’s bosses have also revealed that season 7 will have a “faster pace” than in the past.

Season 7 of Game of Thrones airs on HBO from Sunday July 16 in the U.S. and Monday, July 17, on Sky Atlantic in the U.K.