‘Game Of Thrones’ season 7 poster hints at meeting between ice and fire

The new season is expected to air this summer.

Game Of Thrones has shared its first season seven poster.

The image doesn’t feature any of the show’s characters, but instead hints at the epic battle between fire and ice that’s to come.

Game of Thrones season 7 is reportedly set to air in June, but little is known about the story arc. Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, recently told The Independent that the show is “just kind of tumbling now”.

She explained: “We’ve come to the climax and it’s rolling down to the end. It’s exciting. I really felt like at the end of last season everything was set up for how it was going to end. Every character came to a little junction in their lives. Now we’re all going to crash down together to however this show ends.”

Meanwhile, Oscar-winning actor Jim Broadbent has dropped some spoilers about the new character he’ll be playing in season seven. Longtime Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has also spoken about the show recently, saying she is “done” with defending her nude scenes.

Bastille and UFC fighter Conor McGregor have recently dismissed rumours that they were set to appear in the new season of Game Of Thrones.