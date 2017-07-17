Huge demand for ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 premiere crashes HBO website

The hit show returned to screens in the US last night (July 16)

The season premiere of Game of Thrones drew such a huge audience last night (July 16) that it managed to crash HBO’s website.

The hit show returned last night with an hour-long premiere to kick off its seventh season, which aired in the US on HBO. The opening episode of season seven was simulcast in the UK on Sky Atlantic in the early hours of this morning, and will be repeated on the channel tonight at 9pm (July 17).

However, the return of the show was so popular that fans watching the broadcast in the US on HBO’s website managed to crash the network’s website.

With demand so high, HBO’s servers gave out – meaning that many Game of Thrones fans were unable to watch the first half of the premiere.

There were also reports of slow buffering on HBO’s NOW streaming service, as well as error messages. [via Digital Spy]

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran‘s cameo appearance in the new season of Game of Thrones was revealed during last night’s opening episode. The singer/songwriter appeared in a short scene with Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark.