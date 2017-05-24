Watch first full ‘Game Of Thrones’ season 7 trailer

Show is set to return on July 16

The first full trailer has been released for Game Of Thrones season 7. Watch below.

The HBO show is set to return to screens this summer (July 16) for its penultimate series. Show producers have already confirmed 2018’s season 8 will be its last.

This new official trailer gives the first in-depth look at the upcoming season, showing Cersei and the Lannisters surrounded on all signs, Daenerys plotting an invasion and Jon Snow preparing to lead the North.

Earlier this week, new pictures of season 7 were revealed.

The show’s bosses have also revealed that season 7 will have a “faster pace” than in the past.

Meanwhile, Game Of Thrones actor Iain Glen has described the show’s upcoming season as its “best” to date.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Glen, who plays Jorah Mormont in the HBO show, recently told Entertainment Weekly that he praised showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss for writing their best ever scripts.

“I wrote to Dan and David and I said I thought they were the best seven episodes they’ve ever written,” Glen said.