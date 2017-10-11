‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 photo may have confirmed survival of major character

The cast and crew of the HBO show have been assembling in Northern Ireland for read-throughs for the new season

A now-deleted photo of the Game of Thrones cast may have confirmed that a major character has survived into its eighth season.

Potential spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 are posted below – proceed with caution

With the cast and crew of the acclaimed HBO show assembling in Northern Ireland for the first read-throughs, fans and observers of Game of Thrones have been keenly scouring social media for possible clues about the new season.

As Digital Spy reports, actor Kristofer Hivju – who plays Tormund, whose fate was unknown as season 7 concluded – briefly appeared in an Instagram photo that was taken in Belfast.

That photo has since been deleted, but the same batch of photos also showed major Thrones cast members Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke and John Bradley in the Northern Irish capital.

See more images of the cast – including Hivju – in Belfast below.

Meanwhile, it was announced last month that multiple endings of the season 8 finale of Game of Thrones will be filmed in order to reduce the likelihood that the real ending will be leaked.

“You have to do that on a long show,” HBO’s President of Programming Casey Bloys said. “Because when you’re shooting something, people know. So they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that there’s no real definitive answer until the end.”