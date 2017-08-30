‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Eight may take longer than ever to make
It's "complicated", apparently
Game Of Thrones‘ seventh season has just come to a close, but Westeros fans might have to wait a little longer than expected for the show’s return.
- Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10
Season seven’s ambitious episodes saw the release date pushed back from spring to summer of this year, and The Hollywood Reporter reports that similar delays may affect its next return.
The show’s producers are reportedly considering a plan to begin filming Game Of Thrones season eight in October 2017, with production set to carry through all the way until August 2018. This could delay the episodes’ air date until 2019.
HBO programming boss Casey Bloys says: “Our production people are trying to figure out a timeline for the shoot and how much time the special effects take. The shooting is complicated enough — on different continents, with all the technical aspects — and the special effects are a whole other production period that we’re trying to figure out. That is a big factor in all of this.”
This may mean the show takes a two year gap between seasons, with Bloys stating: “As shows get bigger and more complicated, I have to follow the producers’ lead and let go of, ‘It’d be nice to have it every year’. They have to do the best show they can do. With bigger shows like Westworld or Game of Thrones, sometimes if you want the big show and the big scope, it takes longer.”
Meanwhile, Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington have given their reactions to the surprising twist which involved both of their characters during the season finale of Game of Thrones season 7.
Spoilers follow for Game of Thrones season 7, episode 7 – The Dragon and the Wolf.
One part of the finale saw a sex scene involving Clarke and Harington’s characters, Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow. However, unbeknownst to the two, a voiceover from Bran Stark during the scene then revealed that Dany and Jon are actually related.
Speaking during HBO’s behind-the-scenes commentary, the two stars gave their reaction to that shocking twist.
“For us, as actors, it’s just weird,” Clarke said. “The reality of what they are to each other, I don’t know how that’s going to… I think [gags] might be the reaction.”
“I think they both know it’s wrong,” Harington added. “I think they both know it’s going to cause problems.
“But it’s that thing, when you suddenly feel that deeply about someone and you go through those events together, it’s like a runaway train. You can’t stop it from happening.”