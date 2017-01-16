‘Game Of Thrones’ season 8 could feature more episodes than previously expected

HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys drops hints in new interview
Game Of Thrones season eight could feature more episodes than previously thought.
Game Of Thrones season seven is set to premiere later than in previous years. It will also feature just seven episodes instead of the usual 10.
Season eight, which will follow in 2018, has been widely expected to be six episodes long. However, speaking to Entertainment Weekly, HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys has hinted that more episodes could be on the way.
“They’re still figuring out the shape of the season, what they want to do,” Bloys said. “I’ll take as many as they want to do. If they give me eight, I’ll want 10. But it’s really up to them. They’ll let me know.”
Meanwhile, fans have been speculating that season seven could feature extra-long episodes.
Winter is Coming points out that actress Maisie Williams (who plays Arya Stark) may have suggested that these episodes will be lengthier than the standard 50-60 minute GoT running time.
“We only have seven episodes this time,” she said in a recent Facebook Live interview. “But we’re shooting for just as long, so there’s just as much content. And you guys will not be disappointed.”
Williams’ “just as much content” comment could be construed as meaning the episodes are longer than in the past, or simply that they pack the same amount of action into the usual 50-60 minute running time.
Actor Iain Glen (who plays Joran Mormont) may also have let slip that the episodes will be longer, suggesting in a Radio Times interview that Game Of Thrones has 13 episodes remaining but “15 hours” of content – which equates to around 69 minutes per episode.
The show’s producers have yet to say anything official about the length of episodes in season seven.
Alfie Allen recently told fans season seven is set to get a lot ‘darker’. “[There will be] more of the same but better,” he promised, adding: “There will be more dragons… lot’s more torture!”