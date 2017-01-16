‘Game Of Thrones’ season 8 could feature more episodes than previously expected

HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys drops hints in new interview

Game Of Thrones season eight could feature more episodes than previously thought.

Game Of Thrones season seven is set to premiere later than in previous years. It will also feature just seven episodes instead of the usual 10.

Season eight, which will follow in 2018, has been widely expected to be six episodes long. However, speaking to Entertainment Weekly, HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys has hinted that more episodes could be on the way.

“They’re still figuring out the shape of the season, what they want to do,” Bloys said. “I’ll take as many as they want to do. If they give me eight, I’ll want 10. But it’s really up to them. They’ll let me know.”

HBO