Watch the new trailer for the third episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ season seven

'The Queen's Justice' will hit screens at the end of the week

A first look at the next Game of Thrones episode has been released by HBO in the form of a new teaser trailer – check out the new clip for the third episode of season seven below.

Spoilers for Game of Thrones season 7 may be posted below.

The second episode of the current season – ‘Stormborn’ – will air in the UK tonight (July 24) after it was broadcast in the US last night.

‘The Queen’s Justice’ will be the next installment of Game of Thrones, and will air in the US this coming Sunday (July 30). Ahead of the broadcast, HBO have released a short teaser trailer for the episode that promises more drama in Westeros.

Daenerys Targaryen’s voice is heard as the clip begins, stating: “I was born to rule the seven kingdoms, and I will.”

Watch the teaser trailer for Game of Thrones season seven, episode three below.

Over the weekend, a longer teaser trailer for the current season of Game of Thrones was released at Comic-Con 2017 in San Diego – giving fans of the show a wider glimpse of the drama that is set to unfold in forthcoming episodes.