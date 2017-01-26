New actor joins ‘Game Of Thrones’ cast for season 7

Show returns later in 2017

Australian actor Brendan Cowell appears to have joined the cast of Game of Thrones for its upcoming seventh season.

Game Of Thrones season 7 will air later in 2017 and is set to premiere on HBO and Sky Atlantic later than in previous years. It will also feature just seven episodes instead of the usual 10.

Fan community Watchers on the Wall has spotted that Cowell’s agency CV lists Game Of Thrones season seven as part of the actor’s television résumé. It states that Cowell will play the role of Harrag Ironborn, which is thought to be an incarnation of the book character Harrag Sharp.

WireImage/Getty

It was recently suggested that a classic GoT villain could be returning for season seven.

Arya Stark actress Maisie Williams recently spoke about the season seven finale, telling BBC Radio 1’s Nick Grimshaw that “people should be very, very excited”.

Season eight, which will follow in 2018, is widely expected to be six episodes long. However, HBO’s programming president has recently hinted that more episodes than originally anticipated could be on the way.

Fans have also been speculating that season seven could feature extra-long episodes. However, the show’s producers have yet to say anything official about the length of episodes in season seven.