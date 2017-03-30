Watch ‘Game Of Thrones’ prepare for war in new season 7 teaser trailer

Featuring Daenerys, Jon Snow, Cersei Lannister and a White Walker

A new trailer has been released for Game Of Thrones season 7.

The short clip sees lead characters Daenerys, Jon Snow and Cersei Lannister all taking long walks to their respective thrones as they prepare for war. Cersei takes to the Iron Throne, Jon Snow sits at his chair in Winterfell and Daenerys at Dragonstone.

The teaser, soundtracked by James‘ ‘Sit Down’, ends with the looming menace of a White Walker.

Watch below:

Game Of Thrones will return on July 16 in the US on HBO. Sky Atlantic and Now TV will premiere the episode in the UK at 2am on July 17, with a repeat scheduled for 9pm on the same day.

Although little is known about the specifics of season 7’s plot, Maisie Williams has told The Independent: “We’ve come to the climax and it’s rolling down to the end. It’s exciting. I really felt like at the end of last season everything was set up for how it was going to end.”

Kit Harington has said of the upcoming season: “They spent an increasing amount of money on less episodes, so it’s gonna be much bigger in scale, the CGI … we’re trying new things, experimenting with new camera techniques. I think we’re trying to break boundaries and push past boundaries in these final two seasons.”

HBO announced last year that Game of Thrones would end after its eight season. However, show-runners D.B. Weiss and David Beniof have spoken about potential spin-off shows, saying: “We’ve talked about it … It’s not something I’m opposed to, but it has to make sense creatively.”

