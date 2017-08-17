Photos feature Tyrion and Daenerys approaching two of her dragons and a shot of Beric Dondarrion with his sword aflame

Photos have been released from next week’s episode of Game Of Thrones. Scroll below to see.

Episode 6 of season 7 of the HBO show officially airs on Sunday night (August 20) in the US/Monday morning (August 21) in the UK. However, the show

The photos show Tyrion and Daenerys approaching two of her dragons, Arya and Sansa in conversation, and Jon Snow’s seven-strong crack-team in the snow, far beyond the Wall – as well as a shot of Beric Dondarrion with his sword aflame.

See above and below.

Earlier this week saw HBO issue a statement after the upcoming episode was made available on HBO Spain’s on-demand service four days early.

“We have learned that the upcoming episode of Game of Thrones was accidentally posted for a brief time on the HBO Nordic and HBO Espana platforms,” a spokesperson for HBO said in a statement.

“The error appears to have originated with a third party vendor and the episode was removed as soon as it was recognised. This is not connected to the recent cyber incident at HBO in the US.”

The episode remained online for a whole hour before being removed, according to reports. It has since been ripped and circulated via Reddit and peer-to-peer platforms.