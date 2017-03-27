Watch System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian sing ‘Game Of Thrones’ song ‘Rains of Castamere’

Nu-metal frontman takes on the House Lannister theme

System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian took on a Game Of Thrones song at a recent concert in Los Angeles which saw music from the hit show performed live.

Tankian sang ‘The Rains Of Castamere’, something of a House Lannister theme, during the event. The song was recorded by The National for the Game Of Thrones OST.

Watch fan-shot footage of Tankian’s cover below.

The long-running HBO series will return to screens in July for the next eagerly-awaited instalment. A trailer for season seven recently aired.

Meanwhile, Kit Harrington has spoken further about what fans should expect from the seventh season.

The producers have also confirmed that Ed Sheeran will make a cameo appearance in the show’s seventh season.

