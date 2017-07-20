Check out the first photos from the second episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ season seven

The new batch of episodes kicked off last Sunday (July 16)

The first glimpse of the second episode of Games of Thrones season seven has been revealed after HBO released a new set of images from the show.

The long-running HBO fantasy show kicked off its latest season on Sunday (July 16) with the premiere of ‘Dragonstone’.

Ahead of the broadcast of the second episode – titled ‘Stormborn’ – this Sunday (July 23), HBO have given fans a first look at the next instalment of Game of Thrones by releasing a fresh set of photographs from the new episode.

The images show the likes of Arya Stark, Jon Snow and Samwell Tarly mid-scene – check out the new stills below.

Jon Snow and Littlefinger in the Winterfell crypts


Arya Stark on horseback

Sansa Stark looks into the beyond


Jon Snow looks pensive


Samwell Tarly and Archmaester Ebrose dig out books in the Citadel


Arya Stark listens intently


Davos Seaworth and Jon Snow prepare to ride out

Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, Yara Greyjoy, and Ellaria Sand meet in the Dragonstone war room

In other Game of Thrones news, the director of ‘Dragonstone’ has defended Ed Sheeran after fans of the show reacted negatively to his cameo in the season premiere.

Sheeran deleted his Twitter account only hours after he was criticised for his cameo performance in the show’s premiere, which saw him serenade Arya Stark with a ballad.