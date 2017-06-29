‘Game Of Thrones’ showrunners discuss when season 8 will air

How long are we going to have to wait?

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have discussed when the show’s final season could be ready to air.

The show’s penultimate run of episodes, season 7, is set to debut on July 16 in the US and July 17 in the UK. A dramatic new trailer for the season was released last week.

Season 8 will then conclude the Game Of Thrones saga in its current form, though several spin-offs are in the works.

Asked whether season 8 will air in 2018 or 2019, Benioff told Entertainment Weekly: “We honestly don’t know yet. There’s been a lot of back and forth about air dates. That’s a long way off from being settled.”

Fans are currently discussing whether the real name of Kit Harington’s character Jon Snow may have been revealed.

Meanwhile, the show’s bosses have also said that season 7 will have a “faster pace” than in the past.

Weiss said: “Things are moving faster because in the world of these characters the war that they’ve been waiting for is upon them. The conflicts that have been building the past six years are upon them and those facts give them a sense of urgency that makes [the characters] move faster.”