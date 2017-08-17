Pair sing Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus hits

Game Of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams appear in a preview for an upcoming episode of Apple Music’s new Carpool Karaoke series.

The pair had teased their appearance back in March. It is thought to have been filmed that month during SXSW festival in Austin, Texas.

This preview clip sees Williams and Turner singing Miley Cyrus‘ ‘Wrecking Ball’ and ‘Sorry’ by Justin Bieber before pranking a group of GoT fans. Watch that beneath.

Meanwhile, HBO have once again been hit by hackers after their social media accounts were recently compromised.

HBO was first hit by the ‘major cyber attack’ last month, in which hackers threatened to leak a massive 1.5 terabytes of stolen content. So far, personal details of the ‘Game Of Thrones’ cast members have been shared, as well as the upcoming season 7 episode 6. The ‘fourth wave’ hack occurred earlier this month.

The hackers, known as ‘OurMine’, have struck the cable giant’s social media networks – taking them over briefly last night (August 16(. As well as the Facebook and Twitter accounts for HBO itself, they also seized control of the social channels ‘Game Of Thrones’ and ‘Westworld’.

One of the since deleted Tweets included: “OurMine are here. We are just testing your security”. Another message tried to get the hashtag ‘#HBOleak’ trending. This is being viewed as escalating the threat to leak more information unless their demands are met.