‘Game Of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner says show was her ‘sex education’

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in Game Of Thrones, has described working on the show as her own “sex education”.

The British actress first auditioned for the hit HBO show (her first television role) when she was 12.

Speaking to the Sunday Times recently, Turner said of working on the often-explicit show at such a young age: “I’d be doing a read-through and we’d be talking about very graphic stuff. The first time I ever found out about oral sex was from reading the script. I was like… ‘Wow! People do that? That’s fascinating!’. I guess that was my sex education. Being on Game of Thrones.”

Game of Thrones season 7 returns on HBO on July 16. Watch a trailer for the new season below.

Meanwhile, the final season of Game of Thrones will reportedly consist of ‘feature-length’ episodes that are more than an hour in length.

Speaking at Con of Thrones, a fan convention in Nashville, sound designer Paula Fairfield reportedly revealed that season 8 “could be in the 80-plus-minute range of a feature film”.

Fairfield also reportedly claimed that the finale of Season 7, which has been confirmed as being 82 minutes, will act as a potential blueprint for the show’s final season – ahead of its debut next year.