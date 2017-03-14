‘Game Of Thrones’ show runners give update on spin-off series

Season Seven is set to premiere in the summer

Game Of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have given an update on the forthcoming spin-off series, revealing that they won’t be involved.

Game of Thrones season 7 is set to air on July 16, with 2018’s season 8 confirmed as the show’s final outing.

Speaking during a panel at SXSW festival, Benioff said a spin-off is likely. He told the crowd: “There’s always going be an urge — the characters who maybe will survive — there’s always going to be this temptation to keep doing it; to do the spin-off show or do the sequel show and everything. And I think HBO might well do one and I’m looking forward to watching it.”

He added: “I think it’s better for them to get new blood in with new visions.”

Previously, HBO programming president Casey Bloys said a prequel series would be more likely than a sequel.

He said: “A prequel feels like it has less pressure on it [than a spin-off]. [Author George R.R. Martin’s history of Westeros] gives you areas in which to say to a writer, ‘If you were going to do this, then go flesh it out,’ and we’ll see what comes back. But I don’t feel any pressure that we have to have something.”

Bloys added: “It’s such a big property we would be foolish not to explore it, but it’s a pretty high bar. We’ll take some shots at it. I’m not going to do it just to do it. It has to feel very special. I would rather have no sequel and leave it as-is then have something we rushed out.”

Benioff and D.B. Weiss also confirmed that Season 8 – the show’s final outing – will include just six episodes.

“It’s only going to be six episodes for the final season,” Benioff said. “From the beginning we’ve wanted to tell a 70-hour movie. It will turn out to be a 73-hour movie, but it’s stayed relatively the same of having the beginning, middle and now we’re coming to the end. It would have been really tough if we lost any core cast members along the way, I’m very happy we’ve kept everyone and we get to finish it the way we want to.”

A trailer and the premiere date for Game Of Thrones season 7 was recently unveiled.

It has also been confirmed that Ed Sheeran will make a cameo in the next season of Game Of Thrones.