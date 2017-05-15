George RR Martin reveals new details about ‘Game of Thrones’ spin-offs

There are currently five separate GOT projects in the works - one more than previously thought

George RR Martin has shared new details about the progress of the upcoming set of Game of Thrones spin-offs.

With the main series set to conclude after its eighth season next year, news emerged earlier this month that a number of spin-offs around the show will be made once the main story ends. The seventh season of Game of Thrones, meanwhile, will premiere on July 16.

The creator of Game of Thrones has now shared brand new details about the spin-offs, revealing that there are actually five separate projects in the works – one more than previously thought.

Writing in a new blog post, Martin revealed: “We had four scripts in development when I arrived in LA last week, but by the time I left we had five. We have added a fifth writer to the original four.

“Every one of the concepts under discussion is a prequel, rather than a sequel,” he added. “Some may not even be set on Westeros. Rather than ‘spinoff’ or ‘prequel’, however, I prefer the term ‘successor show’. That’s what I’ve been calling them.”

