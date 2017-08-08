‘Game Of Thrones’ stars’ personal details leaked by hackers

Emails and phone numbers have surfaced online

Hackers have leaked personal information about the Game Of Thrones cast, including several stars’ phone numbers and email addresses, according to reports.

The latest season of the hit HBO show has been repeatedly targeted by hackers in the past few weeks after the studio admitted it had been hit by a major “cyber-incident”, which resulted in up to 1.5 terabytes of data being stolen from the company’s servers.

Now, as The Guardian reports, the latest dump of data from the hackers include personal details relating to the show’s actors, plus scripts from upcoming episodes.

A video letter from someone going by the name ‘Mr Smith’, and directed to HBO chief executive Richard Plepler, threatens to leak future episodes and demands “our six-month salary in bitcoin” not to, with the entity claiming to earn $12m to $15m a year from cyber crime.

HBO has not yet addressed the latest leak. The hackers claim that HBO is the 17th target of their hacks and that just three of the other 16 have not paid their ransom.

Meanwhile, the first trailer has been released for the next episode of Game of Thrones, and it looks set to ramp up the drama of the last episode even further. Watch above.

This week’s episode saw an emotional reunion between Sansa and Arya Stark for the first time in five seasons, while the fate of Jaime Lannister was left hanging in the balance after he attempted to battle one of Daenerys’ dragons.

Now, the latest trailer for episode five has been released – and it looks like things are set to get even more serious.

“I am not here to murder. Bend the knee and join me, or refuse and die”, Daenerys gravely remarks at the beginning of the clip.